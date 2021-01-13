Joanne Nelson Wilkins, 92, of Ligonier died peacefully in the Ligonier Gardens on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
She was born Aug. 17, 1928, in East McKeesport, the daughter of the late Robert and Blanche Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry J Wilkins, and sisters, Jean Strong, Roberta Leslie and Carol Fulmer.
She was the loving mother of Todd J Wilkins and Jeffrey Allen and his wife, JoLynn; cherished grandmother of Kristen and Joshua, and aunt of numerous nieces and nephews.
Joanne enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and watching hummingbirds and the numerous deer that visited her backyard. She was a longtime library aide at the R.K. Mellon Elementary School in Ligonier and was the bookkeeper for her husband’s construction business.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, where a funeral service will follow in the Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc. 402 East Church St., Ligonier.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Heritage U.M. Church 107 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
