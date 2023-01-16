Joanne Louise Moore Greene, 84, of Latrobe (Derry Township) passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 1, 1938, to the late James and Mildred Myrtle (Rose) Moore, she was a homemaker and enjoyed crafts, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, F. Donald Greene Sr.; a son, James Tracey Greene; two grandsons, Zachary Williams and Vincent Duane Greene; seven sisters, Mary Tarr, Alice Vernino, Nancy Moore, Katherine Ghrist, Mildred Moore, Harriet Gharing and Eileen Krise, and three brothers, James Moore, Robert R. Moore Sr. and Donald Moore Sr.
Joanne is survived by two sons, Fred D. Greene Jr. (Barbara) and Duane Greene and his wife, Sharon; her daughter, Terri Williams and her husband, Fred; four grandchildren, JD Greene, Lindsey Williams, Breanne Fedin and Lauren Greene; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Brenda Rohde, Violet Miller and Kim Wolfe, and a brother, Harry Moore.
Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766).
Funeral service will be private.
