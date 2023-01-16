Joanne Louise Moore Greene

Joanne Louise Moore Greene, 84, of Latrobe (Derry Township) passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Born Feb. 1, 1938, to the late James and Mildred Myrtle (Rose) Moore, she was a homemaker and enjoyed crafts, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren.