Joanne LaVerne Steiner Hoover of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, peacefully in the care of her family.
She was born Aug. 7, 1935, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Lester Dewey and Ruth Jane (Strasser) Steiner.
Joanne was an active member and volunteer at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where she helped with luncheons, the Shepherd Shop, and ushering. While enjoying time as a “Florida snowbird,” she also attended St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Florida. She graduated from Greensburg High School and on May 3, 1954, she happily married her husband, the late William A. Hoover. They enjoyed nearly 35 years of marriage until the time of his death on Feb. 28, 1989.
Joanne took great pride in being a mother and homemaker, and worked various jobs outside the home when needed, her favorites being Nickos Chimney Co. and home parties. She was an avid collector of Westmoreland Glass pieces, as her father and his family worked at their factory in Grapeville. Joanne enjoyed camping and traveling, shopping, flea marketing, garage sales and family gatherings, especially for holidays and birthdays. She would plan and prepare wonderful food and always sent home leftovers. She loved planting and tending to her flowers. An avid walker for many years, she walked several miles a day. She also enjoyed her card club, building puzzles and baking, especially her peanut butter fudge recipe that was a favorite of many. She loved watching the Steelers and “The Voice.” In keeping with her faith, she was always there to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Arnold Hoover; her companion of many years, William Burnett; an infant brother, John A. Steiner; her sister, Clara Jane Guy (David), and a brother-in-law, C. Eugene Hoover (Louise) (Cora).
Joanne is survived by her five children, Roxanne Lenhart (Edwin) of Latrobe, W. Jeffrey Hoover (Carrie) of Wexford, Perry Hoover (Lauri) of Cicero, New York, Rhonda Marshall of Latrobe and Keith Hoover (Lisa) of Latrobe; 12 grandchildren, Travis Lenhart (Jenny), Michelle Lenhart, Benjamin Lenhart (Amanda), Bethanne Robinson (Christopher), Kevin Hoover (Heather), Greg Hoover, Daniel Hoover (Cait), Kara Hoover, Dylan Marshall, John Hoover (Amanda), Ryan Hoover and Shane Hoover; six great-grandchildren, Gannon Lenhart, Garret Lenhart, Conor Hoover, Alyssa Hoover, Alex Hoover and Declan Hoover; a step-great-grandchild, Bryson Smith, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held at noon Friday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Trinity clergy officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
