Joanne (Ferri) Short, 84, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home.
Born Jan. 13, 1936, in Mount Pleasant, she was a daughter of the late Luigi Ferri and Mary (DelCostello) Ferri.
Joanne was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe. She enjoyed cooking and was known for her excellent baking, especially cookies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Short, and two brothers, Paul T. and Anthony Ferry.
Joanne is survived by three children, LuAnne Short Glessner and her husband, Tim, of Mechanicsburg, Richard E. “Pete” Short Jr. and his wife, Jonna, of Latrobe and David E. Short, and his wife, Rita, of Latrobe; two sisters, Minnie Salandro and her husband, Frank, of Greensburg, and Jean Rodgers of Mount Pleasant; nine grandchildren, Daniel Glessner, Gregory Glessner and his wife, Hannah, Ashley Merichko and her husband, Rich, Jacob Short, Shawn Short and his wife, Kara, Justin Short and his fiancée, Madison DeLuca, Logan Short, Cole Short and Joshua Short; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Kennedy, Addie, Isla and Greyson, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650.
