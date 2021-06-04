Joanne E. Pugner Lechner, 80, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her home.
Born Oct. 17, 1940, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John F. Pugner Sr. and Martha Shaffer Pugner.
Joanne was Catholic by faith and a life member of the Lloydsville Firemen Social Club.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially baking cookies for holidays, and will be remembered for her great sense of humor. Joanne was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved caring for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Burkhart.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 61 years, Paul P. “Pete” Lechner of Latrobe; three sons, James Lechner of Latrobe, Craig Lechner of Latrobe and John Lechner and his wife, Melody, of North Huntingdon Township; a daughter, Lori Burick and her husband, William, of Latrobe; her brother, John F. Pugner Jr. and his wife, Lorraine, of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, Jill, Casey, Christopher, Emily, Matthew, Sarah, Brooke and Jordan, and two special nieces, Kelly O’Barto and her husband, Robert, and Johnna Queer and her husband, William.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
