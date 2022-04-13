Joann M. Albert, 84, of Greensburg passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the Grove at Latrobe, Unity Township.
She was born May 13, 1937, in Blue Ridge Manor, Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Sarah Anna (Reed) Snow.
Joann was a 1956 graduate of Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg. She joined the U.S. Air Force in 1957, met her husband, Wayne, and they were married in 1958. After her honorable discharge in 1959, she became a sales associate for the former Sears in Greensburg from where she retired.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne F. Albert, in 2016 and seven siblings, Elsie Snyder, Louise Diffenderfer, Donna Snow, Ruth Snow, Charles Snow, Donald Snow and George Snow.
Joann is survived by two children, Linda M. Stahl (Martin) and Wayne M. Albert (Esther); three grandsons, Kristopher Loveridge (Sarah), Kory Loveridge (Katie) and Nickolas Stahl (Abi Henry); three great-grand-children, Kaiden, Cullen and McKenzie Loveridge; two step-great-grandchildren, Lilly and Baylee Carns; four siblings, Gloria Jean Skidmore, Gail Kiner (Paul), Deborah Tenney (David) and Roy M. Snow (Sally), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 15, in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
