Joann E. Bernabei, mom, grandmother, sister and friend, of Derry passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, surrounded by her family and in the arms of our dear Lord.

Joann is survived by her daughter, Nicole Doherty; son-in-law, Nathan Doherty; granddaughter, Sophia; grandson, Maximilian; son, Nate Bernabei; beloved Shih Tzu, Billie Jean; sister, Maryann Kelly (Andrew), and brother Harry Smith Jr.