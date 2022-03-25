Joan S. Accorsi, 80, of Latrobe died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born Oct. 14, 1941, in Ligonier, the daughter of the late Charles I. and Lena (Donivan) Shirley.
Joan grew up in the Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Ligonier. She was a secretary and a licensed beautician who enjoyed ballroom dancing, being a homemaker and most of all being around family.
Surviving are her husband, Donald J. Accorsi; her sons, Matthew J. Accorsi (Alexis) of West View and Joseph C. Accorsi of Oakland, California; her daughter, Christine Accorsi of Missouri, and her grandchildren, Michaela, Jace, Monsoon and Tyler.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday in Pioneer Presbyterian Church, West Main Street, Ligonier, with the Rev. David R. Kenyon officiating. (Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.)
Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
