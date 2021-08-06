Joan Melville Luff, 77, formerly of Ligonier, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Loyalhanna Care Center.
She was born June 22, 1944, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of the late John and Margaret J. (Petterson) Melville.
Joan enjoyed working puzzles, reading and embroidering. She loved cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Wills, and her brother, James Melville.
Joan is survived by her sons, Grant Luff III (Paula) of Muncie, Indiana, and David Luff of Latrobe; her sister Patricia Clark (Carl) of Ligonier, and her grandson, Michael Luff.
Friends will be received 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where her service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday.
Interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
