Joan D. Banocy, 76, of Derry died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born March 25, 1946, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Delvin Powell and Dorothy Rubright Wilcox.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 4:27 pm
Joan had been a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Latrobe. She had formerly worked for Century 21 as a real estate agent and had been a medical assistant for many years. Family was everything to her. She loved flowers, gardening, the beach and most of all crafts, having owned her own business, Joanie’s Busy Hands.
She sold her crafts at Fort Ligonier Days for more than 20 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55-plus years, James G. Banocy, who always called her “Sweet Pea”; her son, James A. Banocy of Pittsburgh; her daughter, Jill A. Dibert (Michael D.) of Delmont, and two grandchildren, Morgan G. and Carter M. Dibert.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday.
Interment will be made in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, Washington County.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
