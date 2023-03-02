Joan B. Wagner, 91, of North Huntingdon Township, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon Township.
She was born March 2, 1931, in Sagamore, Armstrong County, a daughter of the late Gustav and Barbara (Hydee) Burinda.
Prior to retirement, Joan was a registered nurse. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Irwin. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was also employed there. Some of her favorite pastimes included cake decorating and crafting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald L. Wagner, in 2015; her brothers, Gustav, John, Andrew and Elmer Burinda; her sisters, Katherine West, Mary Burinda and Helen Brincko, and her son-in-law Glenn Falatovich.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Falatovich of Red Lion, JoEllen Harr and her husband Wes of Derry, Gerald Wagner II and his wife, Karrie, of Erie and Emily Gindlesperger and her husband, Matt, of North Huntingdon Township, and her grandchildren, Natalie and Christopher Nakles, Krista Falatovich, Gerald Wagner III, John “Jack” Wagner, Lauren Wagner and Paul and Angelina Angelcyk.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, in John V. Graziano Funeral Home,Inc., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin, with the Rev. Roniel Duenas as celebrant. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Private interment will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sagamore.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin PA 15642.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
