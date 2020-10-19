Jo Ann (Burik) Shoemaker, 73, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at home.
She was born May 1, 1947, in West Derry, to the lake Steven and Geneva (Reis) Burik.
She was a retired department manager for Kmart. She was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a number of brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roy Edward Shoemaker; four children, Cindy Shoemaker, Mark Shoemaker, Donna Bigi and Amy Shoemaker; four grandsons, Jacob and Josh Shoemaker, Benjamin and Isaac Bigi, and a sister, Pat Dopp.
As per her wishes, there will be no public visitations. Services and burial will be private.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, entrusted with arrangements.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
