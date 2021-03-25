Jillean R. Pletcher, 37, of Latrobe passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Nov. 12, 1983, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Ronald S. Pletcher (Alicia) of Latrobe and Lori A. Sofranko Pletcher (Tony) of Latrobe.
Jillean was a hard worker with a loving and caring personality. A devoted mother, her daughter Braelyn was everything to her.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Ashley L. Burke, and her grandparents, William and Constance Pletcher and Stephen and Joanne Sofranko.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Braelyn Pletcher of Latrobe; one brother, Bryar Pletcher of Latrobe; three nieces, Calli, Cameron and Baylee; a special friend, Alaina Borelli and her children, Olivia and Ava, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
