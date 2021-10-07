Jessica Lynn Cole, 40, of Cheswick died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 19, 1981, in Latrobe, a daughter of Rose Ann Vernino Patrick and husband Marty of Greensburg and the late Joseph Downs.
Jessica was a self-employed salesperson. She enjoyed art, animals and the outdoors.
Besides her mother and stepfather, Jessica is survived by her two daughters, Nadia Cole and fiancé Zachary Nicholson of Bradenville and Ariana Downs of Youngwood; brother, Kenneth Stape of Greensburg; sister, Melissa Stape of Greensburg, and several cousins and friends.
At the family’s request, the services will be private.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral costs.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
