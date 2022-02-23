Jesse R. Odendahl, 60, of Brunswick, Maryland, (formerly of Latrobe) died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville, from injuries received in a vehicle accident.
He was born April 19, 1960, in Latrobe, a son of Charles R. and Mary Anne (Koshar) Odendahl of Latrobe.
Jesse was a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School and served with the U.S. Navy and received the Humanitarian Service Medal from the Navy. Prior to retirement he worked at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in Washington, D.C., and was a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Catherine Lumia Odendahl; his son, Zachary J. Odendahl, serving with the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa, Japan; his daughter, Kelly M. Odendahl at home; grandson, Eli Alexander; two sisters, Lisa Ludvik and husband Greg of Latrobe and Emily Elder and husband Hubert of Irwin; his brother, David A. Odendahl and wife April of Millersville, Maryland, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, when a funeral Liturgy service will be held with the Rev. Timothy J. Kruthaupt as celebrant.
