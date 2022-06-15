Jerry J. Suman, 84, of New Alexandria passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born Dec. 4, 1937, in Brenizer to the late Eli and Anna (Robosky) Suman.
Jerry was retired from Torrance State Hospital and a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Marie Hornock Suman, in 2020 and a brother, John Metala.
Jerry is survived by his daughter, Marcy Whirlow (David) of Greensburg; sons, Mark Suman of New Alexandria and Michael Suman of Greensburg; grandchildren, Danny and Mikey Whirlow of Greensburg; a brother, Ronald Suman (Patty), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, (724-668-2248).
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, New Alexandria, with the Rev. Richard Ulam and Monsignor Larry Kiniry as concelebrants.
Interment will follow in Calvary Hill Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601.
