Jerome Thomas “Jerry” Susa, 86, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home in Unity Township.
He was a son of the late John A. Susa and Margaret T. Pavel Susa.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 7:07 pm
Jerome Thomas “Jerry” Susa, 86, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home in Unity Township.
He was a son of the late John A. Susa and Margaret T. Pavel Susa.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alice Bollinger Susa of Unity Township; three sons, Jeffrey A. Susa (Stephanie) of Greensburg, Gregory S. Susa (Cathi) of Latrobe and Craig S. Susa (Dori) of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Maggie Yondola (Ryan) of Kentucky, Natalie Susa of Greensburg, Noah A. Susa (Victoria) of Natrona Heights and Olivia Susa of Natrona Heights; two sisters, Judith A. Kapfhammer (J. Rich) of Baltimore, Maryland, and Janet Waller of Surrey, United Kingdom, and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Jerry was employed at L&S Machine Co., LLC, Unity Township, for 60 years, retiring in 2015.
The family wants to give a special thank-you to a friend and neighbor, Lynn Smith, and very special caregivers Colleen, Nancy, Phil and Zack for their kindness, care and their friendship.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A tribute service to Jerry will be held 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented