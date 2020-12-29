Jerome “Jerry” Victor Roscoe, 82, of Derry passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Rose Haven, Indiana.
He was born April 29, 1938, in Whitney, the son of the late Victor Paul Roscoe and Cecelia Frances (Sincosky) Roscoe.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Blairsville. Jerry was the former owner of Latrobe Feed and Supply and most recently worked at Murray Auto & Electric, Delmont. He was a member of the Eagles Post 01188 and the Touchdown Club, both of Latrobe, and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved golfing and going to casinos with his daughter.
He is survived by daughters, Sandra Pezek of Derry and Karen Horner and her husband, Scott, of Ligonier; grandchildren, Blaise Pezek and his wife, Amanda, of Latrobe, Gary Steck and his companion, Stephanie, of Derry, and Abby and Emmie Horner; a great-grandchild, Arianna Steck; a brother, Edward Roscoe and his wife, Sis, of Latrobe and a special friend, Helen E. Marshall of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 30, in the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held at noon with the Rev. Mark Heckman officiating. Masks will be required in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
