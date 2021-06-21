Jeremy Adam Wanichko, 25, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, formerly of Latrobe, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from injuries sustained in a car accident.
Born June 30, 1995, in Latrobe, he was the son of Cindy (Kenney) Bolish and James J. Bolish and Kevin A. Wanichko and the late Lynn Wanichko.
Jeremy was a graduate of West Forsyth High School, Clemmons, North Carolina, and was employed at Webber Automotive, Winston-Salem.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Linda D. Sarver, and paternal grandmother, Dorothy Wanichko.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his wife, Ashley Finkelstien Wanichko; two sons, Aiden and Bentley; brother, Kevin A. Wanichko (Genie); sister, Britini L. Kenney; stepbrother, Lucion Showers; two grandfathers, William D. Sarver and Jerome D. Wanichko; two nieces, Malayna and Emmy; nephew, Jace Kline; in-laws, Daniel and Linda Finkelstien; sister-in-law, Alyson and Christopher Horton; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and his pets, Gates, Rousey and Nollie.
Jeremy was so full of life. He loved life to the fullest, always a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and co-workers. “Love you more than the moon and the stars, love you more, love you the same, until I see you again, my son.” Love, Mom.
There were no public visitations. Services and interment were private. The family is being assisted locally by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.