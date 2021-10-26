Jennifer M. Barackman, 50, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at her home after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Nov. 17, 1970, in Latrobe, a daughter of Margaret L. Smith Thompson of Latrobe and the late Keith Thompson.
Jennifer was a dedicated caregiver and had previously been employed by Passavant Memorial Homes and Community Living Care Inc. Her passion for taking care of others was recognized by all who knew her. Her unselfish character always put others before herself, even during her struggle with cancer.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Timothy M. Barackman; her twin daughters, Samantha C. Thompson and Emily A. Thompson; her sister, Lisa Coleman; her brother, Neal Thompson (Jessica); nieces and nephews, Abigail and Zoe Thompson and Madison, Tyler and Sarah Hice, and her faithful dog, Mabel.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
