Jennifer Lynn Krinock, 36, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 19, 1985, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Sandra L. Priestas Krinock of Latrobe and the late Donald F. Krinock.
Jennifer had been a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, and was a graduate of Derry Area High School. She was employed at Castle Co-Packers. Jennifer enjoyed trips to the casinos, was a Pittsburgh Penguins fan and enjoyed watching wrestling.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Katherine Krinock and Joseph and Emma Priestas.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Donald F. Krinock Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of Derry; three nephews, Logan, Cody and Jaxon; her fiancé, Michael Rush of Latrobe, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery, Bradenville.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.