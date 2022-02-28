Jennifer Ann Buncie Peterson, 49, of Gibsonia passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at home.
She was born Aug. 17, 1972, in Hollister, California, to David Dean Buncie (Cindy) and Pauline Jaime Buncie.
Jennifer served her country in the U.S. Navy, where she received her honorable discharge in February 1998. She earned her bachelor of science degree in health administration from the University of Phoenix. She worked as an administrative director for the Western PA Surgery Center (Wexford) and Western PA Surgery Center (Beaver). She was a past president and member of the Pennsylvania Association of Surgical Technologists.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Betty June Forsha Buncie and Donald Eugene Buncie Sr; maternal grandparents, Marcelina Jaime and James Jaime, as well as her mother-in-law, the Rev. Barbara Jean Peterson.
In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by her husband of 22 years, retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. LaVaughn Peterson, a retired Pennsylvania state trooper; five children, Marcus L. Claytor-Peterson, Christopher R. Claytor-Peterson, Isaac X. Peterson, Anastasia L. Peterson and Quentin J. Peterson; three siblings, Monica (Buncie) Shoemaker, Michele (Buncie) Burrow and retired Coast Guard Chief Electricians Mate Todd Buncie (Raquel), as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and siblings-in-law.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, where a funeral service will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, with Pastor Darwin Tobias of Victorious Life Church officiating.
Military honors will be rendered in the funeral home following the funeral service.
Private interment will be held at a later date in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
Jennifer was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, cousin, niece, daughter and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, P.O. Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
