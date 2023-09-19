Jennie Patricia DiOrio Yanarella, 98, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in the Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
She was born Feb. 15, 1925, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Moffa) DiOrio.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jennie Patricia DiOrio Yanarella, 98, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in the Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
She was born Feb. 15, 1925, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Joseph and Maria (Moffa) DiOrio.
After graduation from Latrobe High School in 1943, Jennie worked at the G.C. Murphy Co. store in Latrobe. During World War II, she worked at Kennametal. Following the war, Jennie was a telephone operator for a number of years until marrying in 1950 and having two children. She became a loving homemaker, seamstress and pizzelle maker extraordinaire.
Jennie was an active member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe and worked for years as a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Society in Latrobe. She was also involved with a local bowling league, where she made many friends and more than a few strikes. Since 2014, Jennie resided at Loyalhanna Senior Suites in Latrobe (Derry Township).
Jennie was married to Michael E. Yanarella, a decorated World War II veteran of the Army Air Forces, until his death in 2012.
In addition to her parents and husband, Jennie was preceded in death by four siblings: August DiOrio, Nicholas DiOrio, Mary George and Margaret Strickler.
Jennie is survived by two children: Frances McNeely (Richard) of Tucson, Arizona, and Michael E. Yanarella Jr. (Nadine) of Latrobe; three grandchildren: Regina Yanarella Diaddigo (Michael), Rachel Yanarella Stapola (Steven) and Joseph Yanarella; three great-grandchildren: Allesandra Diaddigo, Nicco Diaddigo and Gino Yanarella, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Honoring Jennie’s wishes, services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.adamslib.org, or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, online at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/PAX/Donate.
Arrangements are in the care of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented