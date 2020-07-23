Jeffrey Stephen Baloga, 70, of Twilight Hollow (Charleroi) passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 2, 1950, in Latrobe, the son of the late John and Rose Fiorina Baloga.
Jeffrey graduated from Ligonier Valley High School, Class of 1968, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Vincent College, Class of 1977.
He served in the U.S Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was very proud to be a Marine. Jeffrey was formerly employed at the New Stanton Volkswagen plant until it closed and also was employed at the Laurel Valley Country Club and Pittsburgh Field Club. Jeffrey was an avid golfer and loved playing the guitar.
Jeffrey is survived by his daughters, Tabatha Karman and her husband, Todd, of Butler and Melinda Pilarski and her husband, Christopher, of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Jacob and Sydnee Pilarski and Wade and Juniper Karman, and numerous loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jeffrey was preceded in death by his wife, Kim Bethem Baloga; his sister, Marcella Zimmerman, and his brother, John Baloga.
There will be no public viewing.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., in Charleroi. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com
