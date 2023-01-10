Jeffrey Scott Cignetti, 52, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Aug. 8, 1970, in Mount Pleasant, a son of Joseph Cignetti of Latrobe and Nancy Ann Smith Rutter and husband Gene of Derry.
Jeffrey Scott Cignetti, 52, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Aug. 8, 1970, in Mount Pleasant, a son of Joseph Cignetti of Latrobe and Nancy Ann Smith Rutter and husband Gene of Derry.
Jeffrey was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. He enjoyed cars, car shows and RC cars.
Despite having been on dialysis treatment for more than 20 years, Jeff could often be seen spending time at the Latrobe Speedway or Hobby Shop.
In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by his son, Jeffrey M. Cignetti of Mount Pleasant; daughter, Shelby Cignetti-DeOliveira (Leonardo) of Mount Pleasant; a brother, Joseph Cignetti (Traci) of Derry; stepsisters, Jessica Rutter of Somerset and Theresa Rutter of Latrobe; grandson, Oliver, and several nieces and nephews.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Bryant Cignetti.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Friday.
Family would like to thank the Fresenius Kidney Care in Latrobe and Excela ICU.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
