Jeffrey Lynn Null, 72, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Born May 22, 1950, in Mount Pleasant, he was a son of the late Phil and Ruth Null.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jeffrey Lynn Null, 72, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
Born May 22, 1950, in Mount Pleasant, he was a son of the late Phil and Ruth Null.
Jeff’s career and spare time revolved around cars. There was rarely a time when he didn’t have a four-wheeled project to work on in his garage. He was proud to say that he started the Hob Nob Road Rallies (if you ever went to one, you know what it is) and attended hundreds of car shows, where he displayed his latest hot rods.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kathy J. Stoner Null of Latrobe; son, Christopher Null and wife Lisa of Delmont; daughter, Jennifer Null Strimel and husband Jason of Philadelphia; three wonderful grandchildren, Olive and Oscar Null and Asher Strimel, and his loving brothers and sisters, Phyllis and Dick Knupp of Ligonier, Susan and Gary Hixon of Scottdale and Philip Null of Blairsville. He is also leaving behind his devoted cat companion, Mikey.
At Jeff’s request, no service will be held, and in lieu of flowers, please donate in Jeff’s memory to Stand Up to Cancer to help fight pancreatic cancer at www.standuptocancer.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.