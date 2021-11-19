Jeffrey George Roberts, 68, of Ligonier died Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
He was born April 15, 1953, in Latrobe, a son of the late George A. and Betty M. (Strickler) Roberts.
Jeff was a member of Waterford United Methodist Church, where he had been an usher and trustee. He was a member of the Ligonier Township Volunteer Fire Co. Station 44 for 50 years and had previously served as fire chief. The other residents and staff at the Bethlen Home appreciated his helping hand and generous spirit.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister.
He is survived by his sons, Eric J. Roberts of Boston, Gary N. Roberts (Marissa) and Ricky M. Roberts, all of Ligonier.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Saturday.
Interment will follow in Green Mountain Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
A firemen's service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Waterford United Methodist Church or the Ligonier Valley Fire Companies.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
