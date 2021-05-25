Jeffrey Alan Campbell Sr., 56, of Acme passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home.
Born Oct. 31, 1964, in Latrobe, he was a son of Nancy L. Smolleck Tomich of Latrobe, whom he loved to call every day and tell her how much he loved her, and the late Alfred O. Campbell.
Jeff was a self-employed mason and bricklayer, and he was a master of his trade. Much of his work can been seen throughout the area as a memory of his excellent skill. He was always happy to share his talents and did a great amount of volunteer work, including projects with Habitat for Humanity, Westmoreland County Community College, and anyone who called on him for help. Jeff was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Class of 1982. He loved music, enjoyed playing pinochle, walking the dogs, cookouts and campfires making mountain pies, and time spent with his family. Just in March, Jeff was able to cross off an item on his “bucket list” and traveled to the Grand Canyon for a memorable vacation with his family.
In addition to his father, Jeff was preceded in death by his stepfathers, Willis Lloyd and Peter Tomich.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 29 years, Kathy Jo Vasinko Campbell of Acme; his children, Jeffrey A. Campbell Jr. and his wife, Emily, of Ruffsdale, Kaylee Harmke and her husband, Joshua, of Acme and Kelly Campbell of Acme; his grandchildren, Olivia Marie Campbell and Levi Alan Harmke, born May 17, 2021; his brothers and sisters, David J. Campbell and Joyce Piper of Latrobe, Debra A. Olecki and her husband, William, of Latrobe, Donna L. Campbell of Latrobe, Jennifer L. Ulery and her husband, Bruce, of Bolivar, David D. Tomich and his fiancée Delores Finch of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Cynthia D. Stickle and her husband, Joseph, of Latrobe; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Joyce Vasinko of Latrobe; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mark and Donna Vasinko of Acme and Raymond and Mary Helen Vasinko of Latrobe; numerous nieces and nephews; his faithful companions Holly and Nevada, and many wonderful friends.
Jeff’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the doctors and nurses of the Allegheny Health Network for all of their compassionate care.
Family and friends were received noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass was celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cecilia Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will be private.
