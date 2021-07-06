Jeffrey A. Zulisky, 50, of Derry passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 4, 1971, in Latrobe, a son of the late James A. Zulisky Sr. and Betty Jane Crawford Zulisky.
Jeffrey was a widely known musician and guitarist.
He is survived by his brothers, James A. Zulisky Jr. and wife Beth of Ligonier Township and David Zulisky of Ligonier; his sisters, Beth Ann Zulisky of Derry and Betty Darlene Palmer of Derry; several nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Dot.
A memorial gathering and service will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com
Commented