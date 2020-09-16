Jeannine (Stiffler) Kaylor, 80, of Greensburg died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at home.
She was born May 7, 1940, in East Freedom, Blair County, a daughter of the late Calvin and Fernetta (Decker) Stiffler.
Jeannine was a 1958 graduate of Hempfield Area High School. Retiring after 31 years service with the Greater Latrobe School District as a food service worker at Mountain View Elementary School, she ensured generations of elementary students never went hungry and made lasting impressions on proper etiquette in the lunch line.
Jeannine’s pastimes included her annual floral presentation in front of her home that everyone could see, with every color and flower type conceivable; she was also a devoted bingo patron at the Marion Hall Bingo, Crabtree.
She was never a doting person, but she always made sure her family was taken care of, always with a big heart for others and an uncanny ability to speak her mind. You always knew where you stood with Jeannine. She will be missed by many and never forgotten by even more. She touched so many lives, not really realizing just how much she really did make folks’ lives better through her laughter, humor and sarcasm.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, “Buckey” Kaylor; three children, Jeffrey D. Kaylor (Theresa) of South Fork, Gregory S. Kaylor (Sharon) of Latrobe, Michelle R. Cairns (Rick) of Greensburg, and a stepdaughter, Charlotte Kaylor Carrozza (Michael) of Blairsville; eight grandchildren, Gordon, Madison and Sydney Kaylor, and Lauren, Ian and Nicky Cairns, Sarah Carrozza and Corey Carrozza (Samantha); a great-granddaughter, Melody; a sister, Darlene Callaghan (Bill) of Irwin, and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Jeannine 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc. 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Additional viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of service at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, officiating.
Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you to please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Jeannine Kaylor.
Jeannine’s family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences or for directions, visit www.pantalone.com.
