Jeanne E. (Hokanson) Hadley, 92, of Latrobe died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
In 1948, Jeanne wedded Jack, the love of her life, with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage before his passing. Together they raised six children, migrating from Bradford, through the North Hills of Pittsburgh and settling in Latrobe, where they lived for more than 40 years.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent, Unity Township, followed by entombment.
The memorial service will be held live online on Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5122572326?pwd=UXgyaDZFbWM0QzRXYWRIT01DYS81Zz09 and enter the meeting ID (512 257 2326) and passcode (317853).
Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the service are required to wear face masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carmelite Monastery 5206 Center Dr., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Jeanne’s family has entrusted her care to the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, visit www.pantalone.com.
