It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our mother, Jeanne E. (Hokanson) Hadley, 92, of Latrobe. Jeanne died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at home, in the company of all six of her children.
She was born Dec. 4, 1927, in Bradford, the first daughter of the late Kenneth and Maybelle Iddings Hokanson.
Jeanne attended Grove City College where she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. In 1948, Jeanne wedded Jack, the love of her life, with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage before his passing. Together they raised six children, migrating from Bradford, through the North Hills of Pittsburgh and settling in Latrobe, where they lived for more than 40 years. Jeanne lived a full life. She was thoughtful, graceful, inquisitive, artistic and creative, exhibiting these qualities in many ways throughout her life. Her sense of humor was legendary.
She was our compass in life, our True North. Her spirituality and faith encouraged and reassured all of us. Unsurprisingly, she joined the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites in Latrobe in 1983. She professed her vows in 1986, as Elizabeth Jeanne of the Ascension, devoted to praying for the priesthood and any special intentions brought to the Carmelites. She loved her family fiercely. Jeanne.. .Mom... Nonny... filled our lives with cherished memories and our hearts with a legacy of love. We love her back fiercely. She will be missed so very much.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Hadley in 2011; a grandson, Andrew Ross, and two sisters, Donna Vernon and Shirley Fitzgerald.
She is survived by her six children, Linda Schoenfeldt (Rob) of Troy, Michigan, Tom Hadley (Deborah) of Hugo, Oklahoma, Ken Hadley (Susan) of McConnellsburg, Susan Ross (Charles) of Latrobe, Carol Hadley of Latrobe and Judy Shaffer of Somerset; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Ginger Siracuse (Vince) of Middletown, New York, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing or services at this time. A public memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 5206 Center Drive, Latrobe, PA, 15650.
Jeanne’s family has entrusted her care to the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit www.pantalone.com.
Commented