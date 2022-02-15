Jean Watson Albert, 83, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at her home.
Born Jan. 29, 1939, in Mapletown, she was a daughter of the late Robert W. Watson and Blanche Richie Watson DePetris.
Jean was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. She enjoyed playing cards and games of Rook with her family. Jean loved children and spent years helping others with childcare.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly D.A. Malloy, and a sister, Jacqueline Brasili.
Jean is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald G. Albert of Latrobe; daughter Donna Holler and her husband, Mark, of Youngsville, North Carolina; brother, Ronald W. Watson and his wife, Linda, of McDonald; four grandchildren, Stefanie Holler, Zachary Falat and his wife, Julie, Shelby Holler and Kayla Clair and her husband, Michael.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
