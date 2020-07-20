Jean (Showalter) Bendl, 99, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center.
Born July 21, 1920, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Dr. Maurice A. Showalter and Ethel (Weaver) Showalter.
Jean was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Dr. Ronald Vittone’s office. She enjoyed playing cards and working crossword puzzles, and she loved music, especially songs by Frank Sinatra.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob R. Bendl, and a sister, Edith S. Murray Johnson.
Jean is survived by one son, David M. Bendl of Golden, Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday in the St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
