Jean R. Tempio, 89, of Derry passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township.
Born Aug. 23, 1930, in Derry, she was a daughter of the late James and Rose (Cresson) Tempio.
Jean was a member of St. Joseph Church, Derry, and had worked as a secretary for Dr. Harry Hauser from 1969 to 1979.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph L. Tempio.
Jean is survived by a sister-in-law, Anna Tempio of Latrobe; a nephew, Joseph P. Tempio and his wife, Lisa, of Latrobe; a niece, Jill A. Tempio and her fiancé, Otis Case, of Latrobe, and a cousin, Barbara Cresson of Effingham, Illinois.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore “Sam” Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.