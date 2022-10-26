Jean Marie Overdorff Kromel, 85, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born June 16, 1937, in Bovard, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Morgan) Overdorff.
Jean was a member of St. Rose Church and its choir, and she was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed bowling, shopping and flower gardening. Jean was a meticulous housekeeper and made excellent fudge.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur M. Kromel; a grandson, Eric Kromel; two brothers, Harry and Jack Overdorff, and a sister, Elsie Mika.
Jean is survived by three sons, Michael Kromel and his wife, Audrey, of Blairsville, Mark Kromel and his wife, Rita, of Jeannette and Art Kromel and his wife, Kathy, of Blairsville; a sister, Shirley Swartz of Florida; eight grandchildren, Michael, Ryan, Elizabeth, Maggi, Sarah, Andrew, Lindsay and Jordan; 11 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Hines, Jaxon, Enslee, Lucy, Ian, Molly, River, Leon, Harley and Hennley, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Greensburg Care Center for its care and support over the years.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, with the Rev. Rodel Molina as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
