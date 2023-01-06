With family by her side, Jean Gordon Mack of Ligonier went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the age of 92.
She was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, the only child of Henry Gordon (née Odegaarden) and Edna Erickson Gordon, who were the children of Norwegian immigrants.
Jean was baptized and confirmed in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, a church that upheld many Scandinavian traditions of its members. Consequently, Jean’s childhood upbringing made her very proud of her Norwegian heritage throughout her life.
After graduating from Central High School in Aberdeen in 1948, Jean attended Northern State Teacher’s College (now Northern State University) in Aberdeen to major in elementary education. She later transferred to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley when her parents moved to Denver. Jean met her husband, Richard “Dick” Mack, while she was teaching elementary school in Great Falls, Montana. Dick was in the Air Force stationed in Great Falls, and they met at a USO show. They married on April 8, 1953, in Derry (Dick’s hometown) and were married 48 years until Dick’s passing on March 7, 2002.
Jean and Dick settled in Ligonier, where they were blessed with four children, Robert (Bob), Linda, Nancy and Barbara. Lifelong members of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Jean and Dick raised their children in the church. Jean taught Sunday School, served as a deacon and participated in Bible studies. Jean was also a member of the church’s evangelism committee and the “In Touch” intercessory prayer group. She met many lifelong friends at Covenant and enjoyed building relationships with them both through the church’s outreach programs as well as on a personal level.
A stay-at-home mother for years, Jean returned to teaching when her children were all in school. She was an elementary school substitute teacher for the Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts for many years. She also was a MERR aide at R.K. Mellon Elementary School in Ligonier as well as an aide at the Ligonier Valley Library. Jean retired in 1992 and enjoyed spending her retirement years traveling with Dick and many of their close friends.
In her later years, Jean was a resident at Ligonier Gardens, where she participated in a number of activities and enjoyed the companionship of several friends, many of whom raised their children alongside her. Jean received compassionate care from all of the Ligonier Gardens staff members, who always took the time to offer her kindness, empathy, patience and comfort during her eight years as a resident. The family offers their deepest appreciation for their care and extends a special thank-you to Dakota Miller, the administrator at Ligonier Gardens, and Amanda Demagall, the activities director at Ligonier Gardens, who formed a special bond with Jean by giving her the gift of their time.
Preceded in death by her husband, Dick, and her great-grandson Noah, Jean is survived by her four children as well as 11 grandchildren, (Lee [Tracie], Melissa [Matt], Sara [Matt], Rachel [Aaron], Katie, Adam [Katelyn], Steve [Bella], Lucie [Andrew], Marisa [Troy], Gordon and Brianna); great-grandchildren (Nico, Marco [Loreana], Brett, Ada Elizabeth, Annemarie, Nolan, Hildi, Ethan, Henry, Sophia, Christian, Trevor, Cameron, Bexley and Asher), and a great-great-grandchild (Pollyana).
A private family memorial service will be held.
Interment was made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the guidance of McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
