Jean E. (Schisler) Turiczik, 71, of Cecil passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, after a lengthy battle with ovarian and pancreatic cancers.
She was loving daughter to the late Ruth and Robert Schisler of Latrobe; beloved wife of Ken Turiczik for 49 years; loving mother to Stacey and Scott (April Reid); cherished grandmother to Miranda, Emily, Kyle and Ashley Roessler; loving sister to Gayle (Christopher) Volpe, and dear aunt to Jacob (Taylor) Volpe.
Jean retired from PPG after many years of employment. She enjoyed playing in her card club and most importantly, spending time with her friends and family. Jean will be dearly missed.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray.
