Jean Ann (DePree) Beaumariage, 78, of New Derry passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
The daughter of Eugene V. and Irene C. (Sofranko) DePree, she was born Aug. 2, 1942, in Latrobe.
Mrs. Beaumariage was a member of Logos Christian Fellowship, Loyalhanna, and prior to her retirement, she drove school bus for Smith Bus Company.
Surviving are her husband, Carl W. Beaumariage; a son, Mark A. Pickford (Dawn) of Sharpsburg, Georgia; a stepson, Joe Free of Loyalhanna; two stepdaughters, Victoria Free of Florida and Sandra Lehman of Florida; 12 grandchildren; two brothers, Ronald DePree of New Derry and Donald DePree of Darlington; a sister, Sally Smith (Jeffrey) of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepson, John Fee, and three brothers, Tom DePree, Richard DePree and John “Jocque” DePree.
Honoring Mrs. Beaumariage’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
