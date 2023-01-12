Jean Ankney, 70, peacefully passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.
She was the beloved sister of Mary Joyce (late Robert) Weimer of Derry, Janice Marie (David) Schmidt of North Hills in Pittsburgh, Robin (Edward) Hilbert of Wickenberg, Arizona, Richard (Doris) Ankney of Ely, Nevada, and Deborah (Fred) Carrer of Aquashicola, Carbon County, and cherished aunt and grand-aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dorla (Pyle) Ankney.
She is survived by her wonderful dog, Peaches.
Jean was a proud and active member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Latrobe (Unity Township).
Jean was an exceptional artist and jewelry designer. She framed many of her beautiful paintings.
Jean also loved to quilt and gave many friends baby blankets. She also grew wildflowers in her backyard.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jean’s memory to The Cozy Inn Pet Resort, 405 Hauger-Hood Road, Stahlstown, PA 15687.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, (724-238-2611).
A private service will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 16.
Interment to follow in Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township.
