Jean Ankney

Jean Ankney, 70, peacefully passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

She was the beloved sister of Mary Joyce (late Robert) Weimer of Derry, Janice Marie (David) Schmidt of North Hills in Pittsburgh, Robin (Edward) Hilbert of Wickenberg, Arizona, Richard (Doris) Ankney of Ely, Nevada, and Deborah (Fred) Carrer of Aquashicola, Carbon County, and cherished aunt and grand-aunt of many nieces and nephews.