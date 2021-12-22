Jean A. “Jeannie” Shaffer Bolton, 73, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Dec. 16, 1948, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Jean V. (McCallen) Shaffer.
Jeannie had been formerly employed at the Westmoreland County Courthouse. She enjoyed dancing, music, and especially enjoyed making people laugh. Jeannie loved her family more than life itself.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria L. Dyson.
Jeannie is survived by two daughters, Terri J. Harr and her husband, Christopher, of Blairsville and Tracey Lambe and her husband, Grey, of Chester, Pennsylvania; her brother, Charles S. Shaffer and his wife, Sheila, of Latrobe; three sisters, Diana Englehart of Chester, Virginia, Charlene Marinchak of Latrobe and Linda Bates of Derry; two grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the wonderful people who have helped to take care of Jean through the years.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
