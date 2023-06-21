Jay R. Cummings, 75, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh, with his family by his side.
Born Sept. 5, 1947, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Richard F. and Helen E. (Yates) Cummings.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Specialty Bar Products, Blairsville. Jay loved to be outdoors, whether it was golfing, hunting or camping. He also was meticulous with the care of his home, flowers and cars. Family was most important to Jay, and he loved his time spent traveling with his wife and cooking and grilling for family picnics. He traveled to several different countries with his family, but his favorite country was the Dominican Republic, where he spent his 50th wedding anniversary at the Zoetry Resort. He loved the water and beaches. On June 14, 2023, he renewed his wedding vows on his 54th wedding anniversary at the hospital with a service that was so special to him, sharing all the memories with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Crnovic; his in-laws, John and Viola Buchan, and his two granddogs, Mercedes and Mario.
Jay is survived by his wife of 54 years, Darlene P. Buchan Cummings of Latrobe; two daughters, Melissa L. Brunozzi (Jason) of Greensburg and Angela M. Cummings (James Murray) of Latrobe; his brother, Richard Cummings of Blairsville; two sisters, Helen Bravis of Derry and Georgine Loughry of Blairsville; his brother-in-law, John R. Buchan (Mary Katherine) of St. Petersburg, Florida; numerous nieces and nephews, and his special friends and extended family, Marlene and John Boggio, Geno Matteo and Uncle Brub.
Jay’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the entire staff of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, the nurses and team on the 4100 wing, especially Danell and Chrissy, his surgeons, Dr. Reed and staff, the ICU nurses and staff, and Chaplain Natalie who assisted with the wedding vow renewal. Also, a special thank-you to the staff and doctors at Integrated Health Systems for all of their support.
There were no public visitations. Private services and entombment were held at the Mary, Mother of Mercy Mausoleum at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements were handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
