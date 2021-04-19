Jay M. Clopp, 68, of Derry passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Twin Lakes Rehab and Healthcare Center.
Born Sept. 24, 1952, in Derry, he was a son of the late John H. Clopp and Grace I. (Pahel) Clopp.
Prior to his retirement, Jay was employed at Torrance State Hospital. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and belonged to Twin Maples Hunt Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James L. Clopp.
Jay is survived by one brother, John D. Clopp of Derry and one nephew, Jamie Clopp of Portsmouth, Virginia.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
