Jared A. Lehman, 44, of Charleroi, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Born Nov. 18, 1975, in Latrobe, he was a son of Roseann R. (Pudlish) Lehman of Loyalhanna and the late Keith A. Lehman.
Jared enjoyed many sports and outdoor activities, whether it was playing basketball or hockey, riding his dirt bike, fishing or spending time at Mountain Pines Campground. Most of all, he loved being with his family, especially his daughter, Aveah Rose. His loving heart and sense of humor will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Mary Pudlish, James Lehman, and Lois Lehman Elliott.
Along with his mother, Jared is survived by his daughter, Aveah Rose Lehman and her mother, Rhonda Mitchell; one brother, Jamon A. Lehman and his wife, Tonya, of Charleroi; two sisters, Jadine M. Angelo of South Connellsville and Jalane N. Leonard of Loyalhanna; his nieces and nephews, Sienna, Avynne, Kaeleb, Dominic and Kinleigh; a great-nephew, Waylonn, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Because of the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests.
Funeral services and interment will be private for Jared’s family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that monetary memorial contributions be made to Jared’s daughter, Aveah Rose Lehman, c/o Jamon Lehman, 159 Crossridge Road, Charleroi, PA 15022.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
