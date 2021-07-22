Janice E. Kuhns, 74, of Unity Township died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born May 12, 1947, in Jenners, a daughter of the late James and Mary (Roddy) Gracie.
Prior to retirement, she was a nurse’s aide at Sunnylands Retirement Home and Green Meadows Personal Care Home. Janice enjoyed baking and cooking for her family, bingo, NASCAR and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Tressler, and three brothers, James, Robert and Donald Gracie.
She is survived by her husband, James W. Kuhns Sr.; four sons, James Jr. of Derry, Jeffrey of Latrobe, Jody and wife Heather of Derry and Jason Kuhns and wife Jillian of Latrobe; eight grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor James L. Monticue officiating.
Interment will follow in Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township.
