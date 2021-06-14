Janice E. Downs Knechtel, 67, of Derry passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 23, 1953, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late George C. Downs Jr. and Ruth E. Kennedy Downs.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Clark Metal Products, Blairsville. Janice was a member and former volunteer at the Derry Area Historical Society and loved researching her own genealogy. She also enjoyed gardening and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Brian J. Downs, and her longtime companion, James Lawson.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Jamie L. Knechtel (fiancé Stephen Sackandy); two grandsons, Christopher and Michael Edwards; five brothers, George Downs (Carol), Ernie Downs (Tina), Doug Downs (Debbie), Eric Downs (Lorrie), and Alan Downs (Tracey); four sisters, Judith Spillar (Joseph), Cindy Maloy (Tim), Sue Roebuck (Vaughn) and Bunny Petrillo (Dave), and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.