Janet (Skoloda) Richards, 74, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.
Born Sept. 23, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Christine A. (Marnell) Skoloda.
Janet was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Kmart. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Janet was a caring, compassionate and kind-hearted soul who was always willing to extend herself to friends and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christine A. Staschak; a brother, Thomas Skoloda, and a granddog, Cassie.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, John H. Richards Jr. of Latrobe, whom she married on Nov. 7, 1970; one daughter, Susan C. Staschak and her husband, Brad, of Latrobe; one son, Matthew L. Richards and his wife, Leslie, of Greensburg; one brother, Francis Skoloda of Latrobe; one sister, Joann Bitzer and her husband, Howard, of Ligonier. She was a loving “Grammy” to her four grandchildren, Hailey Staschak, Ava Richards, Brayden Richards and Kendall Richards. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Services and entombment in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, are private. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
