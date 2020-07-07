Janet R. (Roth) Volpe, 73, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home after a battle with brain cancer.
Born April 16, 1947, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Clara Ruth (Short) Roth.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Allegheny Power. Janet earned her Masters of Religion Education at St. Vincent Seminary. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who was always involved and there for her family. She was a kind and gentle person who would do anything for anyone.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Aston.
Janet is survived by her husband, Charles R. Volpe of Latrobe; three sons, Chad R. Volpe of Los Angeles, California, Anthony J. Volpe of Greensburg and Kevin M. Volpe of Latrobe; three daughters, Yvonne C. Volpe of Latrobe, Ashley D. Volpe of Latrobe and Brianna N. Boone and her husband, Jacquare, of Latrobe; three brothers, James Roth and his wife, Lydia, of Florida, J. Allen Roth of Latrobe, and Charles Roth and his wife, Denise, of Greensboro, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren, Aaliyah, Malachi, Alawna, Taivian, and Selena Boone, Island, Jezlynn, Karmyn and Lincoln Peterson, and Sara Volpe.
At Janet’s request, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment in St. Vincent Cemetery are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
Commented