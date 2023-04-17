Janet M. Conrad, 70, of Derry Township died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 28, 1952, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Clair J. “Bucky” Long and Peggy Lou Tiberi Long-Bolinger.
Prior to retirement, Janet worked at Latrobe Health and Rehabilitation Center as an LPN and the Latronics Corp., Unity Township, for 29 years. Her greatest achievement was going to nursing school at the age of 58. She attended the Tree of Life Assembly of God Church and was a life member of the Twin Maples Hunt Club.
Besides her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Conrad, in 2019; stepfather, Roy Bolinger; granddaughter, Ashley Conrad, and brother Joseph Long.
Janet is survived by her four stepchildren, James K. Conrad and wife Bonnie of Latrobe, Judy A. Conrad and David Jett of Fulton, Missouri, Beverly J. Waggle and husband Nick of Derry and Russell L. Conrad and Stacey Wolf of Latrobe; three siblings, John Long and wife Mary of Blairsville, Dolores “Dee” Springer of Latrobe and Richard Long of Bolivar; her half sister, Sally Marling of Bellaire, Ohio; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
At her request, there will be no viewing or services.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331).
Thank you to all friends, neighbors, family, church and Dr. Evans and staff who helped her through her courageous battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tree of Life Assembly of God Church, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or ASPCA, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.
