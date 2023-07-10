Janet Lee Reynolds, 80, recently of East Norriton, Montgomery County, passed away peacefully Friday, July 7, 2023, in her home. She was born, raised and lived most of her life in Latrobe.
She was born Nov. 20, 1942, to the late Regis and Marion (née Poorman) Casey.
Janet worked as a nurse at Latrobe Hospital for more than 30 years in the Intensive Care Unit and the Cardiac Care units. She thoroughly enjoyed watching her daily soaps, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers with her husband and watching the entire “Law and Order” series, multiple times.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Leroy G. Reynolds; two daughters, Susan (Richard) Myers and Lara (Craig) Barrick; seven grandchildren, Chris Lansford, Matt Lansford, Mitch Barrick, Nick Myers, Jack Myers, Ashley Myers and Thomas Myers, and her younger sister, Judy (Len) Caric.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her older brother, Jack (Patty) Casey.
A funeral service celebrating Janet’s life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, in Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc., 145 Tennis Ave., Ambler, PA 19002. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Diabetes Foundation.
Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home.
